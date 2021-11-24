Stafford County Government Offices Closed Three Days for Thanksgiving Holiday

Stafford offices, departments, facilities, and all courts will be closed on the following days for the Thanksgiving holiday: Wednesday, November 24, 2021; Thursday, November 25, 2021; and Friday, November 26, 2021. Both locations of the residential and commercial services of the R-Board/Regional Landfill (Eskimo Hill and Belman Road) will be closed only on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 25.

The following offices and facilities will remain open:

Fire and Rescue Information (540) 658-4400

Emergency 911

Sheriff’s Office Information (540) 658-4400

Emergency 911

Magistrate (540) 659-2968

All outdoor parks are open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.