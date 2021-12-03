Stafford Hosting Christmas Tree Lighting for the Community

Stafford County will be hosting a Christmas Tree lighting at Stafford Courthouse on Friday, December 3, 2021. The public is invited to enjoy a time of fellowship and fun, including a visit from Santa, caroling, holiday music and food trucks.

“Being born and raised in Stafford, I have always dreamed of holding a huge Christmas tree lighting for the community. This year seems like the perfect year to gather together, after the last two years of the pandemic,” said Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “I invite everyone to come out and enjoy this start to the Christmas season, I think this event will be like nothing we have ever seen before.”

The tree is located on the plaza between the Courthouse and U.S. Route 1. The event schedule is as follows:

5:00 p.m. – Welcome Remarks by Chairman Crystal Vanuch

5:05 p.m. – Opening prayer by Pastor Paul Toelke of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church

5:10 p.m. – Performance of Holiday Music Selections by the Drew Middle School Choir

5:40 p.m. – Santa Claus arrives on the Aquia Fire and Rescue fire truck.

6:00 p.m. – Caroling sing-along led by Ms. Angelica Zant

6:20 p.m. – Tree Lighting



Visitors may stop by at any time, but the lighting happens at 6:20 p.m. Parking is available in the George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center parking lot. Participating food vendors include Family Food Palace, Classic American dishes, Sugarlumps, LLC, mini donuts and funnel cakes, The Caffeine Queen, coffee truck. The Caffeine Queen will be giving out free hot chocolate to guests. See the video for more information.