Stafford Partners Seek Assistance to Help Evaluate Community Health

Stafford County’s community partners, the Rappahannock Area Health District (RAHD) and Mary Washington Healthcare, are teaming up with the County to perform a Community Health Assessment for the region. Stafford asks residents to complete the survey to help the experts get as complete a picture of area health needs as possible. The data collected from this assessment and community feedback in this process will determine the top priorities for RAHD and Mary Washington Healthcare over the next three years.

The survey is being offered to residents of Planning District 16 – Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline counties, and the City of Fredericksburg. It is a way for residents to become part of the conversation on the significant health issues in the community.

The survey is for individuals 18 years and older and should take approximately three to five minutes to complete. To take the survey in English, please visit http://tinyurl.com/PD16HealthSurvey. To access a survey in Spanish, visit http://tinyurl.com/PD16salud.